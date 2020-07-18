Joe Biden warns of Russian election meddling after receiving intelligence briefings

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has said he is getting intelligence briefings, and is told Russia continues to try to meddle in November's US election.

He also accused China of conducting activities designed for the US to lose confidence in the outcome of the 2020 election. He was addressing his supporters during an online fundraiser for his campaign.

Multiple US intelligence agencies found Russia acted to help Trump in the 2016 election, a charge Russia denies and which Trump has repeatedly labelled a "hoax."

"We know from before, and I guarantee you that I know now, because now I get briefings again. The Russians are still engaged in trying to delegitimize our electoral process. Fact," Biden said.

He warned that if Russia continued to interfere there would be "a real price to pay" if he wins the November election against Republican President Donald Trump.

Biden did not reveal when exactly he began receiving the intelligence briefings.

Biden has time and again criticised Trump over reports he does not read his intelligence briefings.

The former vice president under President Barack Obama said at a June 30 press conference he had not been offered a classified briefing and "may very well" ask for one in the aftermath of reports Trump did not act on intelligence reports that Russia had put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan.