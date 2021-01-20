Joe Biden Inauguration 2021: How to watch US oath-taking ceremony LIVE online

President-elect Joe Biden is due to be inaugurated as 46th President of United States of America. Incumbent US President Donald Trump will give the ceremony a miss but it will be a grand affair nonetheless. Donald Trump's term was marred with controversies. He became the only US President in history to be impeached twice. With Joe Biden, the Oval Office in the White House will see a veteran statesman take on the top job in the US. In the run-up to inauguration day, USA witnessed unprecedented scenes as Trump supporters laid siege to US Capitol Building. Trump hasn't yet budged from his claims that US Presidential Election 2020 was rigged. But he suffered defeat after defeat in US courts including US Supreme Court. As Joe Biden becomes President, Kamala Harris will become first woman to become US Vice-President

All eyes are on the ceremony that will see Joe Biden take reins of the most powerful nation on the planet.

WION brings you second by second update of Joe Biden's oath-taking ceremony.

Here is the LIVE telecast on Twitter

If you want to watch the LIVE Telecast on WION website, here is the link

If you want watch Joe Biden inauguration on Youtube follow this link

You can catch Joe Biden inauguration LIVE on Facebook here

Joe Biden will be 46th President of United States of America. He has served as a vice-president under former US President Barack Obama. Joe Biden has ambitious plans and he will get to work on the very first day he takes office. On his first day, he will take some decisions that will overturn those taken by Donald Trump. These include halting construction of a wall on US-Mexico border, revoking ban on US travel for citizens of six Muslim-majority countries and more.