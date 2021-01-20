Joe Biden grieves America's COVID-19 victims on eve of inauguration

In a sombre ceremony at Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden honoured the 400,000 Americans lost to Covid-19 as he arrived in Washington on the eve of his inauguration.

The sundown commemoration came just hours before President Donald Trump was due to leave the White House and hand over a country in crisis. The ceremony, spearheaded by Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris from the base of the Lincoln Memorial, marked the federal government's first official nod to the staggering death toll from the pandemic.

Biden, who himself has suffered deep personal tragedy of his own and who is known for his public displays of emotion, has stressed the need to unite the country after President Donald Trump's chaotic four years in office.

"We must remember. It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal. It's important to do that as a nation," Biden said in brief remarks to kick off a tribute that was to include observances in cities across the country.

Inauguration eve is normally a time of massive crowds gathering in the capital, but Biden, joined by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, were almost alone on the empty National Mall due to Covid restrictions and heightened security after the deadly riot at the US Capitol.

As darkness fell over the nation's capital, 400 electric lamps lining the sides of the Reflecting Pool were illuminated to honour the 400,000 lives lost, followed by gospel singer Yolanda Adams' performance of the song "Hallelujah," then a moment of silence in memory of the COVID-19 dead.

"Though we may be physically separated, we the American people are united in spirit," Harris said separately.

A hospital nurse from Michigan, Lori Marie Key, sang "Amazing Grace" before Biden took to the podium. About 4 miles (6.5 km) from where Biden appeared, the bells of the National Cathedral were tolled 400 times after he spoke.

On the Mall's grassy expanse, some 200,000 flags have been planted to represent the absent crowds at the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

Trump, who has not appeared in public for a week, broke days of silence with a pre-recorded farewell video address.

For the first time, he asked Americans to "pray" for the success of the incoming administration, a change from months spent persuading his Republican followers that the Democrats cheated their way to election victory.

The United States surpassed 24 million COVID-19 infections and 400,000 lives lost from the virus on Tuesday. The country has recorded more than 200,000 new cases and 3,220 deaths on average over the last seven days.

Among the other landmarks participating in the lighting ceremony were the Empire State Building in New York City and the Space Needle in Seattle, Biden's inaugural committee said in a statement. The committee also said it was encouraging Americans to light candles in their windows and churches to ring their bells in a show of unity.