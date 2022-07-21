Joe Biden announces initiatives to tackle climate change, promises for more plans

On Wednesday (July 21), environmental experts praised US President Joe Biden’s executive initiatives to tackle the emerging climate changes. This announcement comes during the time when nearly 100 million Americans from Las Vegas to New York are under heat warnings, temperature this week is expected to reach far beyond 100 degrees Fahrenheit (28 degrees Celsius). In order to help states, establish cooling centers to deal with extreme heat and other effects, Biden announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will contribute a fund for $2.3 billion. The United States has been dealing with extreme heat for a long time, with constant wildfires, Reuters reported.

As per the White House officials, the administration includes financing for programme that aids local communities to improve flood control, strengthen utilities, and adapt buildings as well as aid low-income households with heating and cooling expenses.

The president promised to take more decisive action after Wednesday’s modest climate change measures.

Joellen L. Russell, Professor at the University of Arizona said, “The more the better.” He further stated, “But I also worry a little bit that we're putting a lot of emphasis on what we call adaptation. Basically just getting used to being able to handle the very high heat, the very large floods, the coastal inundation, you know, our incredible droughts out here in the west and the wildfires and the emissions.” The professor claimed that while is more concerned about mitigating measures, she still sees the administration’s announcement as a positive sign.

However, another expert, George Koch, marked that although the president didn’t make any official statement but said also said this can be seen as a sign of climate emergency.

