Joe Biden announces Cabinet team: Check out who gets what here

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the name of key leaders who will part of his cabinet, which included his longtime foreign policy advisor Anthony Blinken and John Kerry.

All the people whose name were announced were earlier seen in Obama-Biden administration.

Here is the full list.

Biden made Blinken his secretary of state and former US chief diplomat John Kerry becomes special climate envoy.

He also nominated Cuba-born lawyer Alejandro Mayorkas, the first Latino ever to head the Department of Homeland Security that deals with immigration.

Avril Haines, the former deputy CIA director, was given charge as the director of national intelligence.

Biden has picked another longtime advisor Jake Sullivan to become US's national security advisor.

He also said former US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield will represent US in the UN.

"We have no time to lose when it comes to our national security and foreign policy," Biden in a statement said

"These individuals are equally as experienced and crisis-tested as they are innovative and imaginative."

Even though Biden has picked the key members, their confirmation needs to be approved by the Senate, whose control will be decided following the two January runoff races in Georgia.