Joe, a pigeon who travelled 13,000 kilometers faces death row in Australia

The bird flu is a genuine scare for us humans. A bird is now facing a death row- all because of the avian flu. A pigeon named Joe survived a journey of 13,000 kilometres. He took off from the United States of America and travelled across the pacific ocean. He landed in Australia.

A person named Kevin Celli-Bird spotted the bird in Melbourne. He said: "My wife and I were inside and we've got this water feature you can see behind me and this pigeon landed on it, started drinking and had a bit of a wash, then landed on the ground and started moving around pecking. The next day, he was back, it was back, had another drink, walked around the yard, so I actually thought 'well, it belongs to someone'. I could see it had a band. So I came out, managed to pick it up, got the details."

It turned out that Joe is a race pigeon and he is registered to an owner in Montogomery, Alabama. Joe had disappeared from a race on October 29.

Joe's feat has caught the attention of Australian media, however, it also alerted Australian authorities.

They now want to kill Joe as he is being considered a risk to Australia's food security.

The bird flu is forcing authorities to cull birds blindly.