/Jewish volunteer ambulances set on fire in London, police suspect hate crime

Four ambulances belonging to a Jewish volunteer rescue organisation were set on fire in Golders Green, London’s largest Jewish community. The incident happened outside a synagogue early Monday. Dozens of firefighters rushed to the area to douse the fire that lit up the night sky after a loud explosion.

Some residents have been evacuated as “the arson attack is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime,” said the London’s Met Police in a statement.

As soon as the incident was reported, six fire engines and about 40 firefighters were rushed to spot where four vehicles were damaged according to the London fire brigade (LFB).

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Several cylinders on the vehicles exploded due to the fire causing caused windows to break in flats that were in its vicinity, the LFB said. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far.

Police say they are looking for three suspects but have to confirm about any arrests yet.

Home to many synagogues, schools and kosher restaurants, Golders Green is known for its large Jewish and Orthodox Jewish community.

“We know this incident will cause a great deal of community concern and officers remain on scene to carry out urgent inquiries.