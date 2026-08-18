/Gravitas | Jerusalem's Reformist synagogue targeted for showing gay Pride flag



A Jerusalem synagogue has been vandalised again.

In an attack, Israeli police are reportedly investigating it as possible hate-crime vandalism. Just after midnight, a group of young people reportedly entered the grounds of Kol HaNeshama, a prominent Reform synagogue. They broke a window and entered the prayer hall, damaging artwork and ripping down Pride flags.

At least three people were reportedly at the scene, while no congregants were inside at the time. Investigators are reportedly reviewing the footage of the incident and collecting fingerprints. Police have reportedly not identified any suspects, announced any arrests or disclosed a motive.

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The particular Jerusalem Reform synagogue has faced previous attacks over its support for the LGBTQ community. In 2018, a large rock was reportedly hurled into the synagogue's courtyard while more than 200 people were celebrating a Jewish holiday. In June 2023, the synagogue reported two break-ins within weeks. Intruders reportedly removed Pride flags and, during one incident, reportedly entered the sanctuary.

Gilad Kariv, a Reform rabbi and lawmaker from Israel's Democrats party, condemned the latest attack and called those responsible “incited hooligans.” The Jerusalem deputy mayor, Yossi Havilio, called the vandalism part of a “wave of hate crimes against the LGBTQ community in Jerusalem” and urged police not to treat it as a prank.