Australia is seeking a port for its nuclear submarines but there's a problem: Jellyfish

Australia is looking for sites for port to house nuclear submarine fleet, which is being built under Aukus agreement. It seems the presence of jellyfish can be a key factor in this regard.

Well, we are not kidding. It's true.

According to a leading marine biologist and jellyfish expert Lisa-ann Gershwin, if the fleet is based in Brisbane, which is one of the shortlisted sites of the Australian government, the nuclear-powered submarines may be forced into an emergency reactor shutdown by swarms of jellyfish.

The government this week had released a list of three sites, namely Brisbane, Newcastle and Wollongong. These potential sites may turn into port for the fleet, which will come up by 2036.

Gershwin added that Brisbane is “close to the absolute worst place” for a nuclear submarine base, due to the conditions in Moreton Bay and the usual jellyfish blooms.

In 2006, US nuclear-powered supercarrier USS Ronald Reagan was forced into an emergency reactor shutdown in Brisbane when it sucked more than 800kg of jellyfish into its condensers. It had hindered coolant from reaching the main reactors.

“Picture if you will America’s biggest, most expensive, most fearsome, awesome supercarrier is on its maiden voyage. It comes into the port of Brisbane and it sucks in thousands of jellyfish. It was a very embarrassing situation for the American navy. Luckily there was no major accident, nothing happened, nothing exploded. But when you’re dealing with nuclear anything, you’ve got to be [more cautious],” Gershwin said.

