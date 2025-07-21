/Jeju Air crash probe report pins blame on pilot; victims’ kin slam findings

The investigation into the Jeju Air Flight 2216 crash in South Korea has concluded, and the report says that a pilot mistakenly shut off the wrong engine, according to reports in local media, but the families of the 179 people killed in the disaster accuse the investigators of ignoring other contributing factors and only laying the blame on the pilot. As per reports, the probe into South Korea’s deadliest air disaster, in which all but two of the 181 people on board Jeju Air Flight 2216 were killed, says that a pilot mistakenly turned off the left engine, which had no defects, instead of the right one that was severely damaged by a bird strike.

The plane crashed into a concrete barrier while landing at the Muan International Airport after a bird strike.

The report of the investigation was scheduled to be released last weekend but has been delayed after protests from the families of the victims who were briefed about the findings.

On December 29, 2023, the pilots of Flight 2216 reported a bird strike and made a mayday call as their aircraft approached the runway and then tried to land from the opposite direction. Video showed the plane making a belly landing—without landing gear—and skidding along the runway before crashing into a concrete barrier. Both engines of the aircraft were sent to France for analysis.

‘Pilot turned off left engine instead of the damaged right one’

South Korea’s Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board found that a pilot had turned off the left engine instead of the right engine, which was severely damaged by the bird strike.

However, families of the victims say that the report does not mention the concrete barrier at the end of the runway, which they claim had a devastating effect.

“The bereaved families seek a fair and transparent investigation into the accident,” they said in a statement, and urged investigators to conduct a press briefing “only after a full and careful examination has been completed”.

Making the pilots scapegoats, says union

The Jeju Air pilots’ union also criticised the findings for focusing on pilots’ misjudgment and downplaying other contributing factors. The union slammed ARAIB for “misleading the public” by suggesting there was no problem with the left engine since bird remains were found in both. It also accused the investigators of making the pilots scapegoats.

A source privy to the developments, however, told Reuters that the investigators had “clear evidence and backup data” and would not change their findings.

After the crash, South Korea’s transport ministry said it would remove concrete barriers at seven airports.