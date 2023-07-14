Jared Kushner testified before grand jury on Trump's mindset after 2020 election

Jared Kushner, a former US government official and the son-in-law of ex-president Donald Trump, appeared before a grand jury among other witnesses in recent weeks, reports said.

Many former senior Trump White House officials have testified before a federal grand jury regarding a probe done by the special counsel into the January 6 Capitol Hill attack. Local media reported that federal prosecutors investigating former Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

This was first reported by The New York Times, which discussed the line of questioning. As per the report, prosecutors are trying to establish whether or not Trump's intention was corrupt in order to remain in power.

The report said that a person briefed on the matter noted Kushner had testified before a grand jury at the federal courthouse in Washington last month. At that time, he said that Trump truly believed the election was stolen.

In the latest development, there's no comment from Kushner so far.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed special counsel Jack Smith last year in November to oversee the investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents after leaving the presidency. The counsel also probing efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump was also charged with removing top secret documents from the White House and refusing to hand them back. If he had allowed National Archives officials to retrieve all the official government records last year, he could have avoided charges.

Pressed by the Archives, in January 2022 Trump handed over 15 boxes of documents from his Florida residence Mar-a-Lago, including favorite keepsakes like his personal letters from North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Those boxes contained 197 classified defence and intelligence documents, sparking an FBI subpoena to get any other secret files that Trump may have taken to Mar-A-Lago.

Trump's attorney found 38 more classified documents from a search of 30 boxes kept in a storeroom and turned them over to the FBI on June 3, 2022, saying that was all.

(With inputs from agencies)

