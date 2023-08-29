Japan's foreign minister says China harassment 'extremely worrying' after brick thrown at embassy in Beijing

Japan's foreign minister released a statement on Tuesday (29 August) denouncing the harassment being faced by Japanese nationals residing in China and at home terming it as "extremely regrettable" after Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. began releasing treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

"It is extremely regrettable and worrying," Yoshimasa Hayashi said while interacting with the press in Tokyo.

"We would like to urge the Chinese government again to take appropriate measures immediately, such as calling on its citizens to act calmly to prevent the situation from escalating, and to take all possible measures to ensure the safety of Japanese residents and our diplomatic missions in China," he said.

He added that China should "provide accurate information" about the Fukushima water release "rather than unnecessarily raising people's concerns by providing information without any scientific basis".

He also confirmed that a brick was pelted at Japan's embassy in Beijing.

Japanese embassy in China 'extremely worried'

The Japanese embassy in Beijing also released a statement on Tuesday saying that it was "extremely worried" about the harassment by the Chinese nationals over Tokyo's release of Fukushima wastewater.

"We find this very regrettable and feel extremely worried," news agency AFP quoted an embassy press officer as saying.

They urged Beijing to "ensure the safety of these embassies and consulates in China in accordance with international law, including some facilities related to Japan, and including Japanese people."

The press officer in a conversation with the news agency AFP said that some Chinese nationals had thrown bricks at Tokyo's embassy in Beijing and had also made harassing phone calls.

"Some individuals have come to our (embassy) entrance," they said.

"They took these kinds of actions then were led away by armed police," they explained.

"Harassing calls are answered every day, especially on weekends, beginning last Thursday and Friday, delaying our normal work," they added.

Japan condemns harassment calls from China

Japan, on Monday (28 August), condemned harassing phone calls it received since the Fukushima wastewater discharge calling the action "extremely regrettable".

While raising concern over these phone calls, Japan's Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Masataka Okano summoned Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao to the Foreign Ministry and strongly denounced the harassment.

Okano told Jianghao that Beijing "should not unnecessarily raise people's concerns with information that is not based on scientific evidence."

He also called on the Chinese government to disseminate accurate information and said that the authorities must ask their citizens to act calmly to prevent the situation from escalating.

(With inputs from agencies)

