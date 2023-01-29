Japan's decluttering queen Marie Kondo says 'given up' on keeping her home clean

Japanese decluttering queen Marie Kondo, who is known for keeping things in order, and removing any sort of clutter, has accepted that even she fails to maintain a spotless and tidy home after her third kid's birth in 2021.

The decluttering queen accepted to have "sort of given up" on maintaining the immaculately clean and tidy house while speaking at a webinar as reported by The Washington Post.

"My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life," Kondo stated, as reported by the outlet.

ALSO READ | India unveils prototype of solar car at auto show focused on clean energy

"Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times," she said. Kondo added that she understands what is important for her now.

"I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me. Now I realise what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home,” Kondo stated.

The organising technique of the author, known as the KonMari method, has guided many of her followers in keeping their homes free of clutter and in the opinion of Kondo, has changed their lives.

WATCH | WION Climate Tracker: Targets to clean UK rivers pushed back from 2027 to 2063

Because of her technique, Kondo became well-known across the globe. The decluttering queen also wrote a book on the KonMari method and a series was produced by Netflix on the same.

"Tidying our homes, tidying our environment is also a way of tidying our minds,” she said. Kondo added that by organising our brains and hearts, what we truly desire becomes evident.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.