Japan's bird flu outbreak spreads, pathogenic avian influenza confirmed

Japanese authorities have said that they detected a new outbreak of bird flu in a chicken farm in Fukuoka prefecture.

Earlier, chickens with avian flu were detected in Mitoyo city after authorities found the presence of several dead chickens in farms. According to reports, the infection was pathogenic strain of H5 bird flu.

The prefecture has already culled 460,000 chickens in an attempt to control the situation. Reports said at least 3,800 chickens had died in the four days at the Mitoyo farm as authorities launched an investigation.

The Japanese government confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza while informing that an epidemiological investigation team consisting of officials from the ministry of agriculture and epidemiology experts plans to conduct an investigation.

Japan had culled 1.67 million chickens during a huge outbreak after H5N6 strain was detected in bird flu in 2016-17.

In 2018, Japan had culled 91,000 chickens in Kagawa prefecture as bird flu hit the area. The current flu is seen as the worst in the last two years.

