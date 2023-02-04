Japanese PM Fumio Kishida sacks aide over his same-sex couple comments

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday (February 4) fired an aide over his homophobic comments. Masayoshi Arai, an economy and trade official had said that he wouldn't like to live next to lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender couples. He had also said that people would flee Japan if same-sex marriages were permitted.

Arai had joined Kishida's staff in October. In his controversial comments, he even said that he would not like to even look at same-sex couples.

"His comments are outrageous and completely incompatible with the administration's policies," Kishida said in remarks aired by public broadcaster NHK.

Speaking to reporters later in the day, the Japanese leader said he had dismissed Arai, who had earlier apologized for "misleading" comments made on Friday.

Kishida had recently said in the Japanese parliament that same-sex marriage needed careful consideration because of its potential impact on the family structure.

Arai's comment can lead to embarrassment for Kishida as he prepares to receive G7 nation leaders in May. Unlike Japan, which has been ruled by the conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) for most of the past seven decades, the rest of the G7 allow marriage or civil unions for same-sex couples.

Kishida is battling to keep his approval ratings high as opinion polls showed that his public support had halved to 30 per cent since last year. His government was hit by a scandal-tainted resignations by senior officials.

(With inputs from agencies)

