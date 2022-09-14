Young Japanese men and women do not intend to get married, says survey 

A number of Japanese men and women say they do not want to marry, a trend that experts fear may weaken attempts to address the country's population crisis.

Japan's birthrate has been affected by the decrease in marriages as a result of the country's potential for rapid population loss, a declining workforce, and a shrinking economy.

The National Institute of Population and Social Security, a government-affiliated organisation in Tokyo, anticipates that as per the 2021 survey result, there will be increased worries about the low birth rate.

The survey revealed that 17.3 per cent of males and 14.6 per cent of women aged between 18 and 34 said that they do not intend to get married in the future, the highest per cent since a 1982 survey, in which only 2.3 per men and 4.1 per cent women stated that they would not get married, The Guardian reported.

In addition to this, an increasing desire among young working women to benefit from the freedoms that come with their being unmarried has contributed to the trend to a number of other causes. However, men claim to enjoy being single as well, but they also expressed their worries about their employment and ability to support their families.

Experts have urged Japan to urgently address Japan's infamously long working hours to make it simpler for working women after having kids.

When asked about an "ideal" lifestyle, nearly 40 per cent of men and 34 per cent of women said being able to balance work and children. Additionally, less than 7 per cent of men stated that they would want their spouse to take care of the family while staying at home, which implies a changing attitude regarding gender roles.

The health ministry June reported that the birth rate in Japan in 2021 had decreased by 29,231 from the previous year to a record low of 811,604.

(With inputs from agencies)

