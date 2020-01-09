Japanese fashion designer Yusaku Maezawa is giving away $9 million to his Twitter followers

Japanese Fashion Tycoon and billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, in a social experiment, has decided to give away a billion yen {$9 million (Rs 64.36 crore)}.

The mammoth amount is to be distributed among 1000 of his lucky followers. This lottery-system experiment is to prove whether 'Money makes people happy or not'.

He announced this on December 31 on his Twitter handle where he collected 4.1 million retweets. In a YouTube video, he explained that a lottery will determine the lucky 1,000 from among the people who retweeted him, who will then be notified through direct message.

This is not the first time that the fashion mogul pulled off something like this, last year he gave away 100 million yen to his followers. He called it 'serious social trial'.

He urged winners to use the money "as they like" and answer regular questionnaires about how they are using it. The tech tycoon also asked for social scientists to help analyze the experiment results.

The previous year's stint got him 5.6 million retweets. Maezawa had asked his followers to retweet his tweet by January 7. This lottery will ensure $9000 each to 1000 lucky followers.

The winners will be directly contacted by the billionaire on January 10, with their given prize.

The fashionista was quoted in a Reuters report that he had 'time and money'. According to Forbes, Maezawa’s net worth amounts to $2 billion.