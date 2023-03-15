Japanese companies announce largest pay hike in decades

Employees in Japan received the largest pay increases in a quarter century on Wednesday. The outcome followed annual labour talks in which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's called on Japanese companies to give higher wages to counter inflation. Salaries in Japan have taken a major hit during the years of sputtering growth in the world's third-largest economy since the late 1990s.



Japanese salaries are currently well behind the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) average. Moreover, inflation in the country is now at a four-decade high due to a weak yen and increasing import costs. This is why PM Kishida was forced to demand companies for better pay.

However, whether or not the higher wage trend will be sustainable is yet to be seen. While bigger companies have announced these wage hikes, it isn't clear if the same will spread to smaller firms. Notably, these firms employ seven out of 10 workers in Japan but are unable to pass on costs to their bigger customers.

Wages are expected to see an increase of around 2.85% at the "shunto" spring wage talks on Wednesday, a survey of 33 economists taken by the Japan Economic Research Centre (JERC) said. The figure is higher than last year's 2.2 per cent and the biggest gain since 1997 when Japan slid into 15 years of deflation. Meanwhile, the Rengo umbrella labour group has asked for a five per cent increase. The talks cover both base and bonus pay.

Industrial conglomerate Hitachi Ltd is set to increase overall wages by an average of 3.9 per cent, compared to a 2.6 per cent increase a year back. Consumer inflation, which stands at 4.1 per cent, currently outpaces wage hikes. Pay rises of three per cent or more need to continue in the coming years to sustain price stability at the central bank's targeted two per cent, said Hisashi Yamada, senior economist at Japan Research Institute.

"Rather than a change in the stance of companies, this is more a case of a temporary reaction to unexpected and historically high prices. It is unlikely that wage hikes will just continue next year and after regardless of what happens with prices," said Takahide Kiuchi, a former Bank of Japan board member.

"The increase from the shunto wage talks this year will not immediately lead to a big change in monetary policy."

Kishida's government is expected to hold a joint three-party meeting with labour and management for the first time in eight years on Wednesday to ensure structural wage hikes.

(With inputs from agencies)

