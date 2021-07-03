Japanese city battles with landslides after heavy rains

At least two were feared dead in central Japanese city of Atami due to landslides triggered by heavy rains, said public broadcaster NHK. Ground as well as drone footage showed half-submerged and collapsed houses as water rushed into the city with mud and debris.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has convened an emergency task force to tackle the crisis. He has asked people in the affected areas to remain on alert.

The floods are a reminder of the natural disasters - including earthquakes, volcanoes and tsunami - that plague Japan, where the capital Tokyo is to host the summer Olympics starting this month.

Japan's military sent emergency rescuers to the city, where about 80 people are evacuated, NHK said.

Some 2,830 households in the area face power outages, it said, citing the Tokyo Electric Power.

(With inputs from agencies)