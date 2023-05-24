Japan won't join NATO, says Kishida, acknowledging alliance wants to open office in Tokyo

Japan has no plans to become a NATO member, even though the military alliance was planning a liaison office in Tokyo, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday

Kishida was responding to questions after Japan's ambassador to the US Koji Tomita, earlier this month said Tokyo and NATO were working towards opening an office - the first in Asia, to facilitate consultations in the region.

"I am not aware of any decision made at NATO regarding the establishment of the office," Kishida told a Wednesday parliament session. China reacts sharply After Kishida's statement not ruling out the possibility of opening a NATO office, China reacted sternly. Beijing said Asia-Pacific does not welcome NATO's plan.

"We want to say that the Asia-Pacific does not welcome group confrontation, does not welcome military confrontation," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

Mao warned that Japan should be "extra cautious on the issue of military security" given its "history of aggression".

Beijing continues to refer to the maritime regions east of the Arabian Sea in the Indian Ocean as Asia-Pacific, despite the entire world having moved on to the accurate and factual lexicon - the Indo-Pacific which refers to India's centrality in the region.

× What did the Japanese ambassador say? Earlier this month, Tomita, at an event hosted by the National Press Club in Washington said Japan and NATO were working in the direction of opening the liaison office.

"The point you mentioned is one of the things that we are working on to strengthen our partnership. But I really haven't heard any final confirmation of that, but we are working in that direction," said Tomita when quizzed about the Asia Nikkei report.

Nikkei Asia reported that NATO and Japan plan to upgrade their levels of cooperation. It added that the office was due to open next year and would enable discussions with NATO's security partners, such as South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, with geopolitical challenges from China and Russia in mind.

The developments come in the backdrop of NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg visiting the country in January and pledging to strengthen ties in the face of "historic" security challenges.

Even then, Beijing said 'high vigilance; was needed as the US-led military alliance continues its "eastward expansion".

(With inputs from agencies)