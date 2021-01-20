Japan to undertake mass coronavirus vaccination with eye on Olympics

According to Japanese media reports, the Yoshihide Suga government hopes to vaccinate all citizens by July when the Olympic Games kicks off in the country.

Reports said mass coronavirus vaccination will begin in May in the country. PM Yoshihide Suga has vowed to go ahead with preparations to hold the Tokyo Olympics in the summer.

"The Games were postponed last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. We will press ahead with preparations, with the determination of building watertight anti-infection measures and holding an event that can bring hope and courage to the world," Suga had said.

However, a surge in COVID-19 cases has cast fresh doubts on the games going ahead.

Keith Mills, the former deputy chairman of the London 2012 organising committee has said that the games is unlikely to go ahead due to the pandemic. However, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has backed the game going ahead.

Japanese media reports said the country will start mass vaccination campaign in May with 10,000 medical workers to be the first to be vaccinated.

Amid the rise in coronavirus cases, Japan's southernmost prefecture, Okinawa, declared a state of emergency until February 8 with measures including closing restaurants and bars by 8pm.

The government had already issued a state of emergency in Tokyo. Shizuoka prefecture had also declared "an emergency alert" on Tuesday with several other areas declaring an emergency on their own after a surge in cases.