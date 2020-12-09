Japan records 2000+ new coronavirus cases

Japan logged a spike of more than 2000 coronavirus cases in a day on Wednesday. As per the numbers by Johns Hopkins University, there were 2158 new coronavirus cases in the country. 35 fresh deaths were recorded. This has brought the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 166,592.

2334 people have lost their lives so far. Out of the total number of coronavirus cases in the country 58,198 were recorded in just past month.

Japan is preparing to boost its economy that has taken a hit due to coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, the government approved more than USD 700 billion in fresh stimulus to fund projects from anti-coronavirus measures to green tech. This is Japan's third such package this financial year

Japan's latest package, worth 73.6 trillion yen ($708 billion), includes loan schemes and actual government spending of around 40 trillion yen.

It is the first stimulus spending Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has announced since taking office in September, and comes as Japan faces a spike in Covid-19 infections, with record numbers of new cases reported in recent weeks.

"We drew up (the stimulus package) to pave the way for new growth, to protect people's livelihoods as well as maintaining employment and keeping businesses going," Suga said.

Japan officially exited recession last month after three quarters of contraction, and hopes to cement its recovery with the latest spending -- which follows two previous packages this year each worth around 117 trillion yen.