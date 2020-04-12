Japan PM Shinzo Abe criticised as tone deaf after Twitter video

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday drew an angry response from some Twitter users after he shared a video of himself lounging on a sofa with his dog, with a message telling people to stay at home.

The prime minister -- in the luxurious setting -- was drinking tea and reading.

"Who do you think you are?" became a top trend on Twitter, with users saying Abe's message ignored the plight of those struggling to make a living during the coronavirus outbreak.

Abe's video, which featured his pet dog, was a response to popular musician Gen Hoshino, who uploaded a video of himself singing about dancing indoors and invited people to collaborate.

"At a time when people are fighting for survival, to show a video of such luxury ... one can't help but wonder, 'who do you think you are?'," one Twitter user said.

Other Twitter users defended Abe, saying that even the prime minister should be allowed down time.

The number of novel coronavirus infections in Japan has exceeded 7,000. It was the first weekend since Japan declared a state of emergency in major population centres to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The state of emergency will include the city of Sapporo on the northern island of Hokkaido from Tuesday.

The Sapporo state of emergency is expected to run until May 6 and will see other public facilities shut down, while residents will be asked to stay indoors for non-essential business.



