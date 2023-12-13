LIVE TV
Japan picks ‘Zei’ as kanji of 2023 amid tax hikes, rising cost of living

Tokyo, JapanEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Dec 13, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
A woman looks at items outside an outlet store at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, February 25, 2016. Photograph:(Reuters)

Japan's word of the year is the kanji character for "tax," reflecting public concerns over living costs and impending tax hikes. Economic challenges and a political scandal contribute to widespread anxiety.

Japan has selected the kanji character for "tax" as its word of the year, reflecting a rising public apprehension about the cost of living and impending tax hikes.

The character, read as zei or mitsugi, was revealed at the Kiyomizu Buddhist temple in Kyoto by head priest Seihan Mori. Garnering 5,797 votes out of 147,878, it resonated with the public's sentiments, as reported by the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation, organisers of the annual contest since 1995.

Second and third place contenders

Securing the second spot was sho/atsui, the character for "hot," symbolising concerns about Japan's scorching summer and the climate emergency.

The character for "war" (ikusa/tatakau) came in third, drawing attention to conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

Lighter Themes in the Top 10

While weighty topics dominated, characters inspired by lighter events, such as "tiger," "victory," and "ball," celebrated the Hanshin Tigers baseball team's triumph.

Despite the government's recent tax cuts, unease prevails over anticipated tax hikes, particularly to fund increased defense spending in response to regional military concerns. A new invoicing system adds to concerns for freelancers and self-employed people facing potential higher tax rates.

As the year of the rabbit comes to a close, a political storm brews over allegations of undisclosed payments within Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's party, sparking accusations of tax evasion. However, this scandal's impact on the word-of-the-year selection remains minimal.

The top ten characters for 2023 also featured "zo/masu," or "increase," highlighting the struggle with rising prices outpacing wage growth.

Also watch | Japan set to declare recession after 71 straight months of growth

This marks the second time "taxation" has claimed the top spot, the first being in 2014 during a consumption (sales) tax increase from five to eight per cent. 

While Japan has avoided severe inflation seen in other major economies, over 32,000 food products experienced price hikes throughout the year. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

