Japan orders evacuation of over 810,000 people as typhoon Haishen approaches: Reports

Japan's national broadcaster NHK has reported that more than 810,000 people living in Japan’s southern and southwestern prefectures were ordered to immediately evacuate on Sunday due to approaching Typhoon Haishen.

The evacuation was recommended to another 5.5 million people in 10 prefectures of the country.

According to Japan’s weather officials, Haishen, at 17:00 local time (08:00 GMT) was 70 kilometres (43 miles) away from the country’s southern Yakushima Island and was en route to the north at 35 kilometres per hour (22 miles per hour).

"Areas where the typhoon passes are expected to see record-high winds and waves," a meteorological official told a nationally televised news conference on Sunday.

"I am urging everyone to take the utmost caution, follow local authorities' instructions and protect your own life. Once you enter an area of high wind, you may not be able to move to a safer place."

The wind speed of the typhoon is forecasted to be up to 252 km (157 miles) per hour by Monday, the meteorological agency said.

Typhoon Haishen follows Typhoon Maysak, which made landfall on the Korean peninsula on Thursday, leaving at least two dead and thousands temporarily without power.

