Japan map identifies areas known for noisy neighbours, draws criticism

A mapping website that shows areas in Japan with noisy children, loud gossipers and other annoying people has drawn criticism as promoting intolerance and providing an outlet for disgruntled residents seeking to lash out at their neighbors.

The Dorozoku Map (Road tribe map) site is designed for people who want to live in quiet environments.

The map identifies more than 6,000 locations across Japan where you'd be likely to encounter noisy kids or adults.

“Dorozoku” has become an online term that refers to children and adults who are loud in public as well as trespassers.

On the site, clicking on the icons reveals the nature of the nuisance, from children "playing noisily with balls" to adults engaging in marathon gossip sessions.

But the site's operator is now under fire, and is being accused of fomenting intolerance of children who are only doing what comes naturally.

It's also said that Japan needs many more young people if its economy is to survive in the coming decades.