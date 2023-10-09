Japan warns of danger in sea and near coast following a series of shallow earthquakes in Izu islands

Japan issued a tsunami advisory for some coastal regions early on Monday. The advisory, as per reports, was issued after a series of shallow earthquakes in the Izu islands in the Pacific Ocean. However, later the warning was lifted.

A Reuters report citing Japan's national broadcaster NHK said that the tsunami had already arrived in some island areas, where waves as high as 60 centimetres (24 inches) were reported.

The advisory was issued after an earthquake near Torishima Island at 5:25 am JST on Monday (8:25 pm GMT, Sunday), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

As per figures by the United States Geological Survey, the quake measured 4.9 on the Richter scale.

The US agency also reported a series of shallow quakes in the Izu islands. The strongest one, a 5.4 magnitude tremor, was recorded at 5:17 am (2117 GMT Sunday) around 551 kilometres south of Shimoda.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, 280 kilometres (170 miles) south of Tokyo, Hachijojima island was hit by tsunami waves of height 60 centimetres (24 inches). Smaller tsunami waves of 40cm and 20 cm were recorded in the western Kochi prefecture and southern Miyazaki prefecture, respectively.

Seismologists from JMA, as per an AFP report, said there were no immediate reports of damage from the minor waves generated.

However, despite that, Tateyama city of Chiba, located near Tokyo, had urged residents in coastal areas to evacuate after the advisory.

During a press conference, JMA official Toshihiro Shimoyama warned that "it is dangerous in the sea and near the coast".

"Please get out of the sea and stay away from the coast," said Shimoyama adding that the JMA "haven't been able to pinpoint the cause" although it assumed that an earthquake had generated the tsunami waves.

Previously, just last week, following a magnitude 6.5 quake, Japan had observed a one-metre tsunami near the Izu islands.

(With inputs from agencies)

