Japan introduces new aid scheme to permit funding for foreign defence

Japan announced on Wednesday (April 5) that it would provide financial support to help nations strengthen their defences, marking the country's first radical departure from the regulations preventing using foreign aid for military objectives.

According to Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the Overseas Security Assistance (OSA) programme of Japan will be run independently from the Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) programme, which has been funding roads, dams, and other types of civilian infrastructure for decades, as per Reuters.

"By enhancing their security and deterrence capabilities, OSA aims to deepen our security cooperation with the countries, to create a desirable security environment for Japan," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

As per three principles that regulate arms exports, no aid under the new arrangement would be used to purchase deadly weapons that recipients might use in disputes with other nations, the foreign ministry said.

As put forth by the ministry, specific projects would likely include radio equipment for maritime surveillance and satellite communication, and work is already under progress to finish the first assistance programme this fiscal year.

The Philippines, Malaysia, Bangladesh, or Fiji are likely to be the initial beneficiaries. In order to increase the maritime security of those nations, the foreign ministry launched a bid on Wednesday to begin an OSA feasibility study there.

The Yomiuri newspaper claimed on Monday that Japan is considering providing the Philippines radars to help it monitor Chinese operations in the disputed South China Sea.

As per the foreign ministry, since the help would be offered as grants, only poor nations will, in theory, be able to receive it.

Following Japan's statement in December that it would double its defence spending over the next five years in an effort to stave off China's expanding military power, the decision to broaden the scope of international assistance to military-related projects was made.

The movement to loosen Japan's ban on exporting weapons is gaining pace in response to the revamping of its defence strategy. In keeping with previous recommendations made under the new policy, the ruling coalition is hoping to begin working-level negotiations about easing the present restrictions on weaponry exports in late April, according to broadcaster TBS.

In an effort to compete with China, Japan has also been expanding its relationships with developing nations. As part of his efforts to build closer links with South and Southeast Asia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced in March a $75 billion investment across the Indo-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies)