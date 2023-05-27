Japan inks pact with UAE for defence equipment, tech transfer

Japan's foreign ministry announced late on Thursday (May 25) that the country has signed deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for defence equipment and technology transfer. The move is likely to enhance cooperation in joint research, development and production.

Japan has already signed similar deals with UK, US and Australia. Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is seeking to ease limits on the country's arms exports. Japan is working to develop next-gen fighter aircraft with UK and Italy. The fighter jet is likely to be marketed beyond these three nations.

According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, UAE is the world's 11th largest importer of arms.

The accord was signed by Isomata Akio, Japan's Ambassador to UAE and Dr Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Major General Staff of Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defense Industries of the Ministry of Defense of the United Arab Emirates

This deal has provided legal framework for both countries and will facilitate transfer of defence equipment and tech and will also enhance co-operation in security and defence.

Japanese foreign ministry said that the provisions in the deal will come into effect after necessary procedures between the governments of the two countries are carried out.

“It is expected that this agreement will contribute to closer bilateral defense equipment and technology cooperation and maintaining and improving the production and technological bases for Japan’s defense industry, thereby contributing to the security of Japan,” said the ministry. Fresh sanctions on Russia Japan meanwhile on Friday slapped fresh sanctions on Russia in connection with Ukraine war. The sanctions are targetted at its military as well as its construction and engineering sectors.

Russia was hit with a wave of sanctions after it sent forces into Ukraine in February last year, but calls have grown from Kyiv and its allies for tougher action against Moscow.

The latest embargo by Tokyo follows the Group of Seven summit Japan hosted last week in Hiroshima, where the bloc's leaders agreed to "starve Russia of G7 technology, industrial equipment and services that support its war machine".

(With inputs from agencies)

