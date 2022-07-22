Japan: Government calls for 'highest level of vigilance' as Covid cases rise

Japanese government has urged citizens to observe 'highest level of vigilance' as Covid cases spiked in the country. The fresh spike is due to BA.5 subvariant of coronavirus. On Thursday (July 21), more than 186,000 cases were recorded in the country. In capital Tokyo, the daily tally surpassed 30,000 cases for the first time. Thirty of country's 47 prefectures have recorded record highs.

According to public broadcaster NHK, people in Okinaka prefecture in southern Japan have been asked to avoid non-essential outings. In hotels, groups of maximum of four people will be allowed for maximum period of two hours.

In Japan, the number of serious cases and deaths is still low but officials have said that the number is increasing.

Residents in Tokyo have expressed concern.

"I think it’s a shocking state of affairs that it’s over 30,000 people. Because I live with my grandmother, it makes me feel much more cautious," said 30-year-old office worker Ai Okamura.

Ai was quoted by Reuters.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Thursday warned that new infections had reached highest level ever and hospital occupancy rate is becoming higher.

Despite the surge, officials, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, have not called for new coronavirus curbs. Nearly all Japanese still wear masks indoors, and many use them outside as well, while most stores require them.

(With inputs from agencies)

