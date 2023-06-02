Japan enacts law to tackle loneliness and social isolation

The coronavirus pandemic had a huge toll on populations worldwide. However, one often ignored the cost of the pandemic stems from the subsequent lockdowns. With most of the world forced to quarantine themselves, social isolation and loneliness have cropped up as a wound with a lasting scar. To help its citizens navigate their way through social isolation and loneliness, Japan has now introduced legislation.

The legislation was approved by the Japanese parliament Diet's upper chamber on Wednesday. The House of Representatives, the nation's lower chamber, had already cleared the bill in April.

The legislation will go into effect on April 1 next year. Here's all you need to know. How will the government help lonely people? Local governments and the state will have to work hand-in-hand to tackle social loneliness and isolation, which as per the legislation is "an issue for the entire society".

The legislation calls for the creation of a task force that will be headed by the nation's prime minister. This task force will work on the implementation of countermeasures at the cabinet office. At the same time, it will require the government to formulate a priority policy that will serve as guidelines for such measures.

Japan has taken several steps to tackle the problem. In 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation created a post of minister in charge of measures against loneliness and isolation.

A dedicated council was set up at the Central Secretariat and the government also ran an around-the-clock telephonic consultation service, and launched a chatbot-based website. Will the government work alone under the legislation? No, it obliges local governments to set up regional councils made up of groups that offer help to people suffering from social isolation.

As per Japan Times, local governments will provide these groups with personal information on individuals suffering from the effects of such isolation. These groups will have to keep the shared information confidential. Any violation of this rule can earn these groups fines up to ¥500,000 or $3600, and up to 12 months in jail. People of what ages are affected? As per the legislation, loneliness and social isolation can "affect anyone at any stage of his or her life". Experts say that these issues are one huge factor behind an increase in the number of suicides.

In a survey conducted by the Japanese government in 2022, 40.3 per cent of people said they felt lonely. This number was up 3.9 percentage points from the preceding year.

Compared to this, the number of people who said they have never felt lonely dropped by 5.3 percentage points to 18.4 per cent.

20,000 individuals aged 16 and up were sent the survey. Of them, 56.1 per cent responded to make up the survey results mentioned above.

The survey helped highlight the need for support measures that could help in the early stages of the problem. Additionally, it also sheds light on the importance of the creation of an environment where people facing social isolation can ask for help. Is there any global research on this issue? Research published last month shows that isolation affects your energy levels the same way as going without food does.

Researchers from the University of Vienna found that socially isolating for eight hours has detrimental effects on a person. This long without company, a person's body experiences a fall in energy levels equivalent to the decrease that comes with starving for eight hours.

The research suggests that social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic may have had an unexpected energy toll on people.

(With inputs from agencies)

