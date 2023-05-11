People with mental health issues at increased risk of death in heat waves: Study

Heatwave isn't a pleasant thing. It doesn't matter if you like summer. Prolonged exposure to extreme weather conditions can result in health issues and even death. The physical effects of weather phenomena are perhaps widely known. What might be less known is the link between external factors and the mental health of a person.

A study says that those suffering from mental health conditions face more risk of heat-related death. Epidemiologists from the British Columbia Center for Disease Control (BCCDC) have found this in a study, according to a report in TIME magazine. The experts were studying the impacts of the Western heat dome event that heated up parts of Canada and the Pacific Northwest in June 2021.

The study reportedly found that those people with a history of schizophrenia were thrice as likely to die during the heat wave than people who didn't.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "Schizophrenia is characterised by significant impairments in the way reality is perceived and changes in behaviour...". The mental disease makes a person experience persistent delusions and hallucinations among other things.

“We knew that schizophrenia was a risk factor,” Sarah B. Henderson, who oversaw the study at BCCDC.

“But the magnitude of the risk we observed in this particular event was very surprising—head and shoulders above those other risk factors, and not in a good way.”

Henderson was quoted by TIME magazine. The study has been published on March 15 in the journal GeoHealth.

BCCDC epidemiologist Michael Lee, lead author of the study, told TIME magazine that the study demonstrated the need for climate-aware care for this segment of society.