Japan: At least three killed after shooting, stabbing in Nagano

According to local media reports, a masked man carrying what appeared to be a hunting rifle and a knife, on Thursday (May 25) attacked at least four people, in the Nagano Prefecture in central Japan. The country’s public broadcaster NHK said that the police had received reports that a “man stabbed a woman”.

As per Kyodo News, a pedestrian reported the incident at around 4:25 pm (local time) which prompted authorities to rush to the scene.



It was later confirmed that two police officers were killed as well as one other victim, however, it was not immediately clear if they had been shot or stabbed.

According to the local police, among those attacked were two male police officers, another man and a woman.

The man is said to be dressed in a camouflage hat, top and bottoms with sunglasses and a mask, reported NHK. The police have also warned the locals that a man possessing "a knife or a firearm" is on the run in the area. Some media reports also said that the male suspect was holed up inside a building after the incident



Meanwhile, Nagano City officials have urged people to stay indoors and children still at local elementary and junior high schools were told to shelter in place.

Crimes involving guns are extremely rare in Japan, where gun ownership is tightly regulated.



(With inputs from agencies)



This is a developing story...More to follow



