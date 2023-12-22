Japan agrees to export Patriot missiles to US facing arsenal depletion

Japan on Friday (Dec 22) agreed to sell its domestically produced Patriot missiles to the United States as the latter attempts fresh stock up after sending the weapons system to Ukraine.

Washington had been looking to source the missiles as it had nearly run out of ammunition but Japan's strict export policy meant it had to wait some time.

After the announcement, the White House released a statement saying it welcomed the decision taken by the Japanese government.

"We welcome the Government of Japan’s announcement today that it will transfer Patriot interceptor missiles to the United States to replenish US inventories," the White House said.

The Patriot missiles, especially the PAC3 surface-to-air missile defence system, manufactured by Japan is capable of directly targeting individuals and destroying objectives. It is the first time that Japan will be exporting a finished lethal weapon system.

"The appropriate transfer of defence equipment overseas will contribute to...international peace and security, and will also strengthen cooperation with allies and the US," a Tokyo government official was quoted as saying y news agency AFP.

Japan's strict weapons export policy

Under Japan's "Three Principles on Transfer of Defence Equipment and Technology" adopted on exports of weapons in 1967, the sales of weapons to communist nations, those under United Nations embargo and countries currently or about to be engaged in an armed conflict is banned.

With the Patriot missiles set to arrive on the Ukrainian shores sooner than later, experts had raised suspicion over Japan giving the nod to the export of the weapons system.

Several countries have militarily aided Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian offensive on February 24 last year. Japan also offered help to Ukraine. But Tokyo has only sent bulletproof vests, helmets, and medical kits due to Tokyo's pacifist laws forbidding sending weapons to the war-torn country.

Seeing the allies and their military industries making huge profits, Tokyo may have been charmed into loosening its position. Lifting the ban could suddenly make the Japanese defence sector lucrative once again, bring in a tax windfall and create more jobs while reducing reliance on expensive defence imports.