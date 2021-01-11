January can turn out to be the deadliest month of Covid-19 in US, experts say

New infections, hospitalisations and deaths keep soaring in the United States -- so much so that while it took about 90 days for the United States to reach its first 2 million cases of coronavirus last year, it took just 10 days to hit 2.2 million cases in 2021.

Experts, to this end, have now suggested that at this rate, January 2021 might just turn out to be the worst in terms of these infections.

More than 27,000 new Covid-19 deaths have been reported in just the first 10 days of 2021, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

According to a report in CNN, at this rate, more people could die from Covid-19 in January than any other month of this pandemic. December had a record high of 77,431 deaths due to Covid-19.

On Saturday, the United States suffered 3,655 new Covid-19 deaths, along with 269,623 new infections. The crisis is now being expected to fare even worse in hard-hit Arizona.

Experts have also expressed concern about "the inevitable arrival of the more highly transmissible" strain of coronavirus that was first detected in the United Kingdom and has spread to at least eight US states, including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Thursday was the first day the US reported more than 4,000 new Covid-19 deaths in a single day. The toll could get worse as more hospitals fill up.

There were 129,229 Covid-19 patients in US hospitals on Sunday, according to the COVID Tracking Project -- the sixth highest figure recorded. It was the 40th consecutive day that US Covid-19 hospitalizations remained above 100,000.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden has said he aims to release nearly all available doses of Covid-19 vaccines in an effort to quickly ramp up the US vaccine rollout.

Time is absolutely of the essence. If there isn't enough vaccine in reserve for people to received second doses, the entire plan would come crashing down.

