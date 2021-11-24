Jamie Dimon believes JP Morgan will outlast China's Communist Party

CEO Jamie Dimon believes that JP Morgan to outlast China's Communist Party.

During the company's anniversary party, he said ''The Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year. So is JPMorgan.''

''And I'll make a bet we last longer. I can't say that in China,'' he said with a chuckle.

''They probably are listening anyway,'' said Dimon in a rare display of candour.

Dimon had earlier visited Hong after getting special permission from the government to skip a three-week Covid quarantine imposed on most other visitors.

He has admitted to the lack of freedom of which in China. Comparing the country with the United States he said "we have the gifts of our founding fathers: freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of enterprise, freedom of human capital, immigration."

JPMorgan has been operating in China since 1921, the same year the Communist Party was founded there.

(With inputs from agencies)