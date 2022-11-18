James Webb telescope find two oldest and most distant galaxies

James Webb's telescope was launched last December as a successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, with higher resolution and better sensitivity that allow it to view objects too old, distant, or even faint. The James Webb telescope was made by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

The last oldest and most distant galaxy was revealed to the world with help of the Hubble space telescope, and the lastest two oldest and most distant galaxies were seen by the James Webb telescope on Thursday. The detailed observations by the James Webb telescope were written in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, by Rohan Naidu, who led an international team of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

"This is a whole new chapter in astronomy."



Webb researchers found 2 early galaxies, one of which may contain the most distant starlight ever seen. These 2 unexpectedly bright galaxies could fundamentally alter what we know about the very first stars: https://t.co/1MrIy1TAkL pic.twitter.com/TI1ZpFWJPG — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) November 17, 2022 ×

One galaxy is found to have formed 350 million years after the big bang and the other 450 million years after that. Naidu also said that the observations will be more clear in the infrared before claiming Webb as the new record-holder. At a NASA conference, some researchers and astronomers have even reported that they have found galaxies even closer to the creation of the universe, that is about 13.8 billion years ago, but they are yet to be verified.

Naidu and his team said if these findings by the James Webb telescope are verified, then it

“will prove highly successful in pushing the cosmic frontier all the way to the brink of the big bang”.

The data and observations by the James Webb telescope also revealed that there are many more distant galaxies out there, which once discovered can be of great help too in bringing astronomers and researchers closer to understanding the origin of the universe.



