Ivanka Trump accepts TV show host's COVID vaccine challenge

US President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House advisor, Ivanka has accepted TV show host Joy Behar's challenge, saying she would be willing to make an appearance on The View talk show and get administered with a COVID vaccine on live television.

"Deal @JoyVBehar. I would come on your show to do so. I trust the FDA and so should all Americans. Vanquishing this virus should be our collective top priority," Ivanka Trump tweeted.

Deal @JoyVBehar. I would come on your show to do so.



I trust the FDA and so should all Americans. Vanquishing this virus should be our collective top priority. https://t.co/FXb0Dqjdio — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 10, 2020 ×

Trump on Monday hinted that a vaccine would be available before November's election, as he accused his Democratic rivals for the White House of undermining public confidence in the immunisation.

Behar then expressed distrust in vaccine development under the Trump administration, while Trump's rivals accused him of rushing the process to field a vaccine before November's election.

“Its not a simple thing to do. He (Donald Trump) would push anything to get re-elected. Don’t fall for it, and by the way, I would take the vaccine if Ivanka takes it,” Behar was heard saying on the show.

Vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris also said she would not take Trump's word on the safety and efficacy of an anti-virus vaccine, if one were ready before the US presidential vote.

Trump has often faced intense pressure and scrutiny over his handling of the pandemic in the United States. This also has clouded his re-election prospects.

