Ivanka, Jared Kushner's children withdrawn from school due to violation of Covid guidelines

Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law have withdrawn their children from a school -- on account of violation of Covid guidelines by them.

Administrators at the posh Washington private school that the three young children of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attended for the last three years expressed concern about the couple's public flouting of Covid-19 guidelines.

According to a report published in CNN, Kushner and Trump "repeatedly violated a number of the guidelines" outlined in the school's parent handbook for Covid-19 precautionary rules.

In the wake of the complaints and requests to wear face masks, social-distance and self-quarantine if exposed to someone with the virus, Kushner and Trump withdrew their children, the report said.

The source in the CNN report noted that several fellow parents also complained to the school about Kushner and Trump's flagrant lack of adherence to the handbook.

It was, however, the school that ultimately decided to confront Kushner and Trump about the violations. The chief worry was Trump and Kushner worked in an environment where cases were rampant, and nobody wore face masks.

Parents also complained that three days after a Supreme Court event -- after which at least 13 people fell ill, Ivanka Trump attended her father's first presidential debate with now President-elect Joe Biden and, along with the rest of the adult Trump family members, did not wear a mask.

Also, Trump and Kushner did not quarantine for two weeks after the SC event, nor did they do so post-debate, and they did not quarantine following the positive Covid diagnoses of the President and first lady Melania Trump in early October.