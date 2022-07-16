Ivana Trump died of blunt force injuries to torso, medical examiner says

New York City’s chief medical examiner said on Friday that Ivana Trump – the first wife of former United States President Donald Trump – died from blunt force trauma to her torso which occurred due to falling down the stairs. The medical examiner’s office clarified that it was an accidental fall after she was found unconscious at the bottom of her home’s stairs in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that the mother of his three eldest children, Ivana, "passed away at her home in New York City." "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," he added in his post.

"Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!" he concluded according to AFP.

The pair tied the knot in 1977 and they had three children - Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric. She was a partner in Trump’s hotels and casinos before they announced their divorce in 1992.

Ivana accused Donald of infidelity during the divorce proceedings but during his presidential run, she lent him support and said that her children “enjoyed being around Donald and running the election and seeing what will happen” but she wanted them to one day “be able to live their normal lives”.

On Friday, Donald Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump were supposed to appear for questioning in relation to the US Capitol Hill riots but it was postponed due to the unfortunate incident.

