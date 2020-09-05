'It's tragic': Trump says will be 'very angry' if Navalny poisoning case proved

Amid row over Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny's poisoning, US President Donald Trump said that his government hasn't received "any proof yet" of his alleged poisoning but added that he will take a look at it.

Watch:

"I don't know exactly what happened. I think it's tragic, it's terrible, it shouldn't happen," the US president said, adding, "We haven't had any proof yet, but I will take a look at it."

Germany had said it had "unequivocal evidence" that Navalny, 44, was poisoned and has briefed NATO allies and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

"We have not seen it ourselves," Trump said on Germany's declaration, however, he added that based on what Germany is saying that seems to be the case, he added.

"I would be very angry if that's the case," Trump asserted.

The European Union had earlier threatened sanctions against Russia if it failed to cooperate in Navalny's probe. EU said: "use of chemical weapon is completely unacceptable under any circumstances (and) constitutes a serious breach of international law and international human rights standards," as Josep Borrell, EU's foreign policy chief urged Russia to cooperate.

Germany had said that Navalny was exposed to Novichok.

However, Russia hit out against the findings as Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "A whole number of theories including poisoning were considered from the very first days, according to our doctors, this theory has not been proved."

"We have nothing to hide," Peskov added.