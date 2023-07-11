'It's just amazing': Johannesburg residents witness rare snowfall in 11 years

People were seen enjoying as South Africa's biggest city Johannesburg received rare snowfall in more than a decade on Monday (July 10).

Snow is not something the nation doesn't see, but for Johannesburg, it was out of the common as the city last saw snowfall in August 2012.

Videos and photos shared on social media showed people relishing in the unusual scenes as a layer of bright white snow covered the roads, parks, and more. The fluffy white snowflakes cascaded from the sky, making the city look absolutely stunning.

After the snowfall, the South African Weather Service issued warnings because of the cold front that has struck Gauteng province which contains Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria.

A resident, Jennifer Banda, told the news agency that she was pregnant the last time it snowed as she got her picture taken on Nelson Mandela Square in the financial district. She said, "Eleven years down the line, it’s exciting that we have snow."

A student, Makondelela Mutchia, said, "I would maybe do things we used to see in cartoons, making snow angels and what not."

Amos Chapoto, who is a technician, said, "As you can see, there’s snow. It’s something that doesn't happen each and every time. It’s just amazing, the weather looks beautiful, you know."

Jennifer Fitchett, a University of Witwatersrand professor of physical geography, told South Africa's Times newspaper that the snow had been caused by a surge in humidity, cold temperatures and a cold wind. Fitchett added that the snow was unlikely to last.

She said, "It happens once every 10 years or so. We're not an area that has a lot of snowfall and that’s partly because in winter we have dry conditions. We've got a strong, high-pressure cell which is why we don't have any or very little rain in winter months. And so don't have much moisture in the air."

(With inputs from agencies)

