Heat-related deaths in Europe soared to over 61,000 during record-breaking summer, study shows

Over 61,000 people died as a result of the extreme heat during Europe's record-breaking summer last year, according to a study published on Monday. The study calls for increased efforts to protect against even deadlier heatwaves that are expected in the coming years.

Europe experienced its hottest summer on record in 2022, with blistering heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires affecting several countries. While the European Union's statistics agency, Eurostat, had previously reported a high number of excess deaths during the summer, the specific deaths directly linked to the heat had not been quantified until now. Deaths due to Europe's hottest summer Researchers from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health and France's health research institute INSERM analysed temperature and mortality data from 2015 to 2022 for 823 regions across 35 European countries, covering a population of 543 million people.

Using models, they estimated the weekly number of deaths attributable to temperature for each region during the summer of 2022.

The study revealed that 61,672 deaths were linked to the heat between May 30 and September 4 of that year. The week of July 18-24 alone accounted for over 11,600 deaths due to an intense heatwave.

Hicham Achebak, an INSERM researcher and co-author of the study, described the number of deaths as "very high" and emphasised the need for further measures to protect the population.

Talking to AFP, he said: "We knew the effect of heat on mortality after 2003, but with this analysis, we see that there is still a lot of work that needs to be done to protect the population." Which regions were the hottest? The study highlighted that France — a jump of 2.43 degrees Celsius — experienced the largest increase in heat compared to its previous summer average, followed closely by Switzerland (2.30C), Italy (2.28C), and Hungary (2.13C).

Italy at 18,010, however, recorded the highest death toll associated with the heat, followed by Spain (11,324) and Germany (8,173).

While the majority of deaths occurred among individuals over the age of 80, overall, women represented around 63 per cent of the heat-related fatalities.

The gender disparity became more significant in the 80-plus age group, with women having a mortality rate 27 per cent higher than men. Future heat projections The research predicted future scenarios if no action is taken to protect people from rising temperatures. As per the study, by 2030, Europe could witness over 68,000 heat-related deaths every summer.

By 2040, this number could rise to over 94,000, and by 2050, it could surpass 120,000.

"These predictions are based on the current level of vulnerability and future temperatures," said Achebak adding that "if we take very effective measures, that vulnerability can be reduced."

