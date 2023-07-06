Torrid summer hits China's northern cities

| Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 05:39 PM IST

China has been facing the wrath of extreme weather conditions for some weeks now. While flash floods have wreaked havoc on the southern cities of China, the north has been battling the rise in temperatures. Weather experts have predicted that the temperatures could cross last year's mark.



Hottest summer

Chinese weather forecasters have issued a string of weather warnings on Thursday, July 6 as the northern cities of the nation is facing one of the hottest summers this year. The temperatures in the northern parts of the country is expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Temperatures to hit 40 degrees mark

With temperatures expected to hit the 40 degrees Celsius mark, China's Meteorological bureau has issued orange alert, the second highest alert, in several northern cities of China. Orange warnings were also issued in the Inner Mongolia region, Shaanxi, Henan and Shandong provinces.

Provinces issue red alert

As temperatures continue to rise, Beijing has also issued a red warning, the highest in a three-tier alert system.

With temperatures expected to reach 40-43 degrees Celsius on Thursday, July 6, the meteorological observatory in northern Hebei province also issued a red alert.

Beating the heat

Considering the unbearable rise in the temperatures, locals and tourists are taking various measures to keep themselves hydrated. A handful of people were seen taking a dip in a river in Beijing on Thursday, July 6.

China battles extreme weather conditions

The dramatic swings between extreme heat in the north and intense rainfall in the south have not only been testing people's resilience but have also kept authorities worried. Rescue workers in the south have been working day in and day out to assist those in need. Meanwhile, authorities in the north have requested people to minimise excursions.

