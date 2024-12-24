Moscow

Russia’s top Islamic body has reversed a ruling allowing Muslim men to have multiple wives. The move came after the move by the Council of Scholars of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia triggered a backlash on social media, as officials pointed out how the ruling didn’t conform to Russian laws.

Polygamy is outlawed in Russia and goes against “our core morals and traditional values,” said Nina Ostanina, the head of the parliamentary family affairs committee.

The Islamic body earlier on Dec 17 issued a fatwa, or religious ruling, outlining conditions and circumstances under which Muslim men can have more than one wife. The document said a Muslim man could have four wives if “equal material support” is guaranteed to all, along with separate living space. One of the conditions was that the husband will have to give “an equal amount of time” to each of them.

The main condition for allowing polygamy is a fair and equal treatment of all wives by their husband,” the document said. It acknowledged that “religious Islamic marriage is not recognized by the state and creates no legal consequences,” stressing that the fatwa “does not replace the norms of Russian marital law.”

Soon after the document became public, it was severely condemned by officials as well as Russian commoners. Russian state-backed outlet RT quoted Kirill Kabanov, a member of the presidential Human Rights Council, as accusing the Islamic body of brazenly violating Russia’s constitution.

On Monday (Dec 23), the Islamic body was notified by the Prosecutor General’s Office that the ruling was essentially unlawful and it went against “the state family policies.” Soon after, the body said it was withdrawing its document allowing polygamy, citing backlash from the public and the official order.

“It is God’s will. The Council of Scholars sees no sense in joining a debate on the matter,” the council’s chairman, Shamil Alyautdinov, wrote on Telegram.

It is to be noted that Muslims make up for around 10 per cent of Russia’s total population, with the highest concentration in regions like Chechnya, Dagestan and Ingushetia in the North Caucasus, and Tatarstan and Bashkortostan in western Russia.

(With inputs from agencies)