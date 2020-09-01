'It's an age thing': Brazillian President Jair Bolsonaro to undergo surgery for kidney stones

After coronavirus and 'molds' in lungs, the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has revealed that he will be undergoing a surgery to remove kidney stones in the month of September.

"I felt a little pain, so I went for a checkup. But I'm fine. It's an age thing," he said in an interview.

The President, reportedly, went through an ultrasound and the doctors have reported that the kidney stone is slightly larger than a bean. Bolsonaro has had four surgeries for the injuries he had after he was stabbed in the abdomen during his 2018 presidential campaign, a month before he took over the President's office.

Also read| Journalists are 'wimps'; more likely to die of coronavirus, says Brazil's Bolsonaro

The attack forced him to undergo four operations on his stomach, the most recent in September 2019. In March 2020, Bolsonaro had announced that he will be undergoing the fifth operation soon which, he hopes, "should be the last."

This year has not been kind to Bolsonaro as he has had to battle the novel coronavirus, which he claims was not a serious infection, courtesy his "athletic past" and his choice to use hydroxychloroquine as an anti-virus drug.

Bolsonaro has tried to downplay the novel coronavirus eventhough Brazil is the one of the worst affected country with second-highest number of infections and deaths due to the pandemic.

Also read| 'People die every day': Jair Bolsonaro asks Brazilians to 'face up to' coronavirus

The President has, however, been spotted without face masks and has defied social distancing at more than a couple of events. Even after his wife, elder son, Chief of Staff, and several others close to him tested positive, the President has always maintained that the pandemic is 'just a virus' and people should just "face up to" coronavirus.

"I regret the deaths. But people die every day, from lots of things. That's life," he said.

There has been no official statement from the President's House about Bolsonaro's surgery yet.