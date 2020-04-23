Italy's coronavirus death toll reaches 25,000

The coronavirus pandemic has so far claimed over 25,000 lives in Italy. With this, the total number of active infections, fatalities and recoveries now stands at 1,87,327.

According to the latest data released by the country's Civil Protection Department, Wednesday saw 437 new deaths, bringing the total to 25,085 fatalities since the pandemic first broke out in the northern Lombardy region on February 21.

A total of 2,943 additional recoveries were registered on Wednesday compared to Tuesday, bringing the total to 54,543, Xinhua news agency reported. It was also the biggest daily recoveries recorded so far.

A positive trend was also confirmed in the number of patients hospitalised.

Meanwhile, the number of doctors who have died from the coronavirus infections grew to 144, after two more fatalities were registered in the last 24 hours.

Italy entered into a national lockdown on March 10 to contain the pandemic. The lockdown, which is expected to last until May 3, will be followed by a "Phase Two," involving "the gradual resumption of social, economic and productive activities," the Italian government has explained.