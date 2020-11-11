Italy records over one million coronavirus cases as Europe grapples with virus

Italy on Wednesday reported one million coronavirus cases as Europe continues to grapple with the virus.

The country reported recorded nearly 33,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as the total number of coronavirus cases reached 1,028,424.

Italy has over 42,000 fatalities due to the virus which was first detected in early March as the country went on a lockdown.

France is another European country battling the virus with over 1.8 million cases and over 41,000 deaths. Another country Spain has recorded 1.3 million cases and over 39,000 deaths.

According to reports, 50,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Britain with 595 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the virus in the UK has climbed to 50,365 which is the highest in Europe.

"We mourn everybody who's gone, we're not out of the woods yet, it does still require everybody to follow the guidelines and do the right thing to suppress the disease," PM Johnson said.

UK's Office for National Statistics has said the death toll due to the virus has climbed to 60,000, which is yet to fully ascertained.