Italy crosses 30 million vaccine doses mark

Italy passed the milestone of 30 million Covid vaccine doses on Saturday. This brings the number of fully vaccinated people to nearly 10 million.

More than 9.85 million people in Italy have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, according to government figures, representing 16.6 percent of the 60 million-strong population.

Two-thirds of the doses administered so far have been given to those aged over 60.

Italy was hit hard by coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. It has suffered 125,153 Covid-19 deaths. This is the highest official toll in Europe after Britain (128,000 deaths)

Since April 26 Italy has been cautiously relaxing months-long coronavirus restrictions, with bars and restaurants now serving customers outdoors.

The latest data has been promising, with health authorities on Saturday reporting 125 Covid deaths over the past 24 hours -- three times less than a month ago.

The positivity rate of some 300,000 Covid tests carried out over the same period has meanwhile dropped to 1.6 percent, the lowest in 2021.

