Italy: 103-year-old woman caught driving with expired licence, fined

In a very unexpected situation, the police caught a 103-year-old woman driving an uninsured car at night in Italy. The woman was driving with an expired driving license and was fined by the police.

The police officers got a call at around 1 am to inform them about a car being driven dangerously by someone in the centre of Bondeno.

Bondeno is a town close to Ferrara and has around 13,000 inhabitants.

The police officers who reached at the place reported in the northern Emilia Romagna region were “greatly surprised when they discovered the year of the driver’s birth”, as per the police report.

103-year-old Giuseppina Molinari, also called as Giose, was born in 1920. As per the police, the woman was driving to Bondeno to meet her friends and “probably” got disoriented in the darkness of the night and got confused with the directions.

The driving license of Molinari expired two years ago. Drivers, who are above the age of 80, are required to undergo a medical exam every two years for the renewal of their license in Italy.

103-year-old woman plans to visit friends on a bicycle

After Molinari was caught, the police fined her and took her home. “I will buy myself a Vespa,” said Molinari, while speaking to the local newspaper La Nuova Ferrara.

Till then, the 103-year-old woman has been planning to visit her friends on a bicycle instead.

Ferrara’s mayor Alan Fabbri was full of praise for the 103-year-old woman and appreciated her approach towards life.

“I would give Giose a medal rather than a fine. It’s not common to have such inner strength, and it gives me hope for my own old age!” he said on Facebook.